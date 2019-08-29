Qureshi apprises his New Zealander counterpart of Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters about the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir over a telephonic call on Thursday.

The Foreign Minister briefed the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions.

He underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region. He also highlighted the danger of India carrying out a false flag operation to divert the world’s attention from its crimes in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister apprised the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of New Zealand of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines, communications blackout and complete lockdown for the last 23 days.