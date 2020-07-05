QUETTA: July 05 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Iranian Counsel General Hassan Darwaish offering Fateha for martyrs who died due to corona virus in both counties and train incident. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

