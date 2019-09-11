Quality pitches to be provided for domestic season 2019-20

LAHORE, Sep 11 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has implemented robust plans to ensure that top-class and quality pitches are produced for the upcoming domestic season.

The 2019-20 domestic season gets underway with the four day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy from 14 September, the season will end on 24 April 2020.

The main three events of the season include, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, National T20 and Pakistan Cup tournaments, while, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is the first-class competition, National T20 is a Twenty20 event and Pakistan Cup is a 50-over tournament.

The PCB started preparations of pitches for the season in summer 2019.

Chief Curator, PCB, Agha Zahid said here on Wednesday, “Since hot weather remains prevalent in the country for 10 months we have prepared grounds with grass that can sustain the hot weather.

The ideal time for relaying the pitches is between mid-April to end of May each year. The 2019-20 domestic season is to be played on home and away basis and keeping that in mind we have arranged refresher courses for curators at various venues across the country,” he said.