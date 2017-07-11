Quality knowledge best way to bring positive change in people’s life: Governor

PESHAWAR, July 11 (APP): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Engineer

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Tuesday said education especially the quality

knowledge is the best way to making a change in the life standards

of the people.

The youngsters are hope of the nation, since the future of our

country very much depends upon the role and services what they

are going to contribute.

He was addressing the 9th Convocation of the Kohat University

of Science and Technology at its premises.

Beside others, ex-provincial Governor, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah,

Commissioner Syed Mussarat Hussain Shah, Ex-Nazim Kohat Asad Khan, local elders and

parents of the students were present on the occasion.

The Governor said we have achieved many milestones since our

independence and many more are to be surmounted.

Definitely, he added, based on available potentials, many more projects

of similar kinds can be materialized.

Being more than sixty percent of the country’s population, the

Governor said, the youth are supposed to make a major share in

the ongoing struggle for making a better future for the country possible.

Congratulating the graduates, the Governor said, we all wish you to be

the leading generation of the country. At the same time, he said, we also wish you to

deliver a proud course to be followed by your followers.

Definitely, he added, we would be having special expectations from those

who have earned distinctions in their respective disciplines and always try to stand at the

high pedestals; ensure sustenance in efforts; spirit to learn; habit to work and prove

yourself as an honest and dedicated member of your respective teams.

Earlier, the Governor gave away degrees and prizes to the graduating

students. Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof: Dr. Jameel Ahmad

presented the Annual Report of the institution and highlighted its achievements.