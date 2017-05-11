Quality education top priority for Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that imparting quality education to younger generation was the top priority of the federal and provincial governments and the investments being made in this regard were purported to develop human resources and create a knowledge based economy in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

She was addressing an education expo organized by a media group here.

The minister revealed that Punjab government had achieved a singular distinction of digitalizing the curricula and all the stakeholders including students, teachers and parents could benefit from the online curricula. She informed the audience that other provinces were also in the process of replicating that initiative.

Dilating on the prime minister’s education reforms programme, she said Montessori classes had been introduced in public schools for the first time; modern transport system had been started in order to ensure access of students to schools and colleges; teachers were also being provided training and their promotions had been linked with the performance of their students.

She pointed out that an important component of PM’s Youth Programme was the internship programme of young graduates with public sector departments during which they were also paid a certain amount of stipend. This programme was designed to enhance the chances of their employability in job market.

The minister said the government was mindful of the importance of education and human resource development as well as the need to groom the children for taking up future responsibilities and with this objective in view PTV had been asked to dedicate one of its channels to education, human resource development and children content.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government’s efforts were needed to be supplemented by the private sector which was under obligation to provide enabling environment to students so that they could succeed in their future endeavours.

Appreciating the media group for organizing the education exposition, she said media had the responsibility of oversight as well as the social responsibility in areas like health, education and heritage.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the exposition and visited different stalls.