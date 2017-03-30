Quality education indispensable for development of society: Naval chief

KARACHI, March 30 (APP): Education is indispensable for the
progress and development of a society and basic right of every child,
the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah said
at the inauguration ceremony of Bahria Model School at Younusabad on
Thursday.
Speaking as the chief guest, he said it is a
matter of pride that Pakistan Navy besides performing the sacred duty
of defending the maritime frontiers of motherland is also
spearheading in the field of education and health.
The admiral mentioned that Pakistan Navy Educational Trust was
established with an aim to provide modern educational facilities to
children of under-privileged areas in collaboration with those who are
passionate about betterment of education in Pakistan. It is heartening
to mention that since its inception, Pakistan Navy Educational Trust
is fulfilling its objectives in befitting manner.
The absence of quality educational institutions at areas like
Younusabad, parents were unable to send their children to schools, he added.
`The dearth of quality educational facilities necessitated
Pakistan Navy to establish a school here and I am pleased to mention
that Sindh Government has also extended all out support for the
completion of this project, for which I am extremely thankful to the
Chief Minister and the Education Minister’, he remarked.
Earlier, Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmed presented a
brief overview about the modern educational facilities at the newly
constructed Bahria Model School.
The first academic session of the school will start next week
which will accommodate almost 800 students from beginners level to
Matric; the strength will be increased up to 1500 by mid of this year.
The school will be gradually upgraded to the level of
intermediate college and will offer quality education to more than
7500 students especially children of Younusabad, Kaka Pir and other
villages in close proximity.
The School will also be equipped with modern state of the art
science laboratories including computer labs.
The construction of the school building started last year for
which around 2.3 acres of land was provided by Pakistan Navy. The
first phase of the school constitutes of four academic blocks
including pre-primary, primary, girls and boys wings.
Later, Naval chief and other dignitaries,including
Provincial Minister for Food and Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Khoro visited
the newly built school building.
He also inaugurated Pakistan Navy Educational Trust website.
