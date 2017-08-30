Quality education improving in ICT public schools: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30(APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazl Chaudhry, on Wednesday said the quality of education in the public schools of federal capital is getting better day by day with the recent interventions of the government.

He was speaking at a ceremony organized here to award cash

prizes to position holder students of Federal Directorate of

Education (FDE).

On this occasion, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also announced cash

prizes for the position-holder students, equivalent to the reward

given by the FDE.

Qandeel Khursheed, student of Islamabad Model College for

Girls I-10/4, who secured first position in matriculation exam of

Federal Board, was awarded Rs. 50,000.

She secured 1034 marks out of a total of 1050. Talha Rauf, a

student of G-10/4 College, who secured 1038 out of 1100 in pre-

engineering and got the second position in Federal Board, was

awarded Rs. 40,000. Saba Khalid, of IMCG F-7/2, secured third

position in Humanities Group and was awarded Rs. 30,000.

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the fruits of Prime Minister

Education Reform Programme (PMERP) are in front of us in the shape of

top positions in Federal Board Exams.

He said that a sum of Rs 2.74 billion is earmarked for the

physical up-gradation and provision of facilities in the 422 schools

of CADD.

The Minister elaborated upon the new initiatives undertaken by

CADD under the PMERP for the improvement of pedagogic skills among

teachers.

He said that new set of technical training programs have been

introduced to train teachers on modern lines and new indicators have

been set up to gauge their performance.

He said, not only the students will be rewarded for their

exceptional scores in exams, but their teachers and principals will

also be recognized in various administrative ways.

Dr Tariq said that whenever he is asked about the biggest

problem hindering the path of progress, he pin-points it to just one

phenomenon, i.e ignorance and illiteracy. By imparting quality

education, Pakistan’s modern curses like extremism, terrorism and

joblessness can be resolved, the Minister added.

The Minister said that Pakistani children are extremely

talented and only require right direction and adequate facilities to

develop their capabilities to compete in the world. Dr Tariq said

that CADD is making all out efforts by securing additional funds

from the Prime Minister to provide quality education to the children

of Islamabad and make these educational institutions a model for the

whole country by 2018.

In his address, Chairman Federal Board Ikram Malik said that

the board examinations are held in 14 countries at the same time and

the position holders have to compete at such grand scale to get

positions in the Board.

He said that from 2006 to 2015 the institutions of the Federal

Directorate of Education could not get top positions in the Federal

Board. But after this dull period the quality of education of

Islamabad schools improved as they are constantly securing positions

in the Board exams and the system owes a great deal to the effective

policies of the current Government.