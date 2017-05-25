Quality education imperative for sustained development: President

SWABI, May 25 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain here on Thursday said that quality education plays a significant role in the progress and sustained economic development of a nation.

Addressing the students and faculty members on the 21st Foundation Day of Ghulam Ishaq Science and Technology Institute (GIK), the President said that Pakistan’s future was very bright and students are the country’s future.

He said huge foreign investment are coming to Pakistan under CPEC and asked students to harmonize themselves with the needs and requirements of CPEC as it would offer a lot of jobs opportunities for youth.

He said “we need to focus on science and technology education for the

country’s development, and role of GIK was very important towards achievement of this objective”.

The President said no country can make progress without education,

science and technology. He said role of GIK Institute for spreading rays of quality education in the country was commendable and praiseworthy.