Quake victims get tents, food items, & relief goods on PM’s directives: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan so far 4632 family tents, 476 shelter tents, 420 full tents, 4600 blankets, 4800 food packets, and 800 anti-mosquito nets have been distributed among the earthquake victims of Mirpur District.

In a tweet, she said that 50000 bottles of drinking water, 500 kitchen sets, 200 mother and child kits and 200 gas cylinders have also be distributed among the earthquake victims.