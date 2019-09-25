Quake death toll rises to 37, relief activities in full swing: DC

MIRPUR, Sep 25 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb Khan Wednesday said

a comprehensive data had been compiled, according to which as many as 37 people were reported killed and 579 injured due to the earthquake that hit Mirpur and adjoining areas of AJK on Tuesday.

“Some 33 deaths have been reported in Mirpur district and four in Bhimbar district,” he said while sharing some details with APP media team here.

He said the quake had badly affected around 42 villages, completely destroyed 419 houses, damaged 12 mud houses, affected 520 farmhouses and damaged 200 vehicles. “Around 40,000 have been affected by the quake.”