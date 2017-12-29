Quaid’s Day in Colombo celebrated

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka held a distinguished ceremony to pay homage to the founding Father of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in connection with his birthday anniversary celebrations at the High Commission premises.

The ceremony was held under the theme “Hamara Quaid” and Main Hon Quaid ka Pakistan” said a message received here on Colombo.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat, in his address, paid a rich tribute to the Quaid for untiring struggle and meritorious efforts for creation of Pakistan.

He underscored that the creation of Pakistan would not have been possible without the diligent efforts, singularity of purpose, vision and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam was a constitutionalist, who believed in democracy and social justice. His struggle for a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-Continent was aimed at creating a country where the Muslims could practice their religious, cultural and social values freely, he added.

A commemorative cake was also cut by the High Commissioner along with the officials of the High Commission during the ceremony.