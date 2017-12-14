Quaid’s birth celebrations to be commemorated in a befitting manner: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History & Literary Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb, while chairing a high level meeting here, Thursday said that birthday celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be commemorated with national zeal, fervor and in a befitting manner with the theme “Humara Quaid & Mein Hon Quaid Ka Pakistan”.

She directed the authorities concerned of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to leave no stone unturned to make Quaid’s birth celebrations a memorable event this year and emphasized the need to highlight and promote the ideals and views of the father of the nation, particularly with regards to rule of law, supremacy of constitution, and upholding democracy.

She said that Quaid-e-Azam emerged as a remarkable and charismatic personality on the political scene of Indian Sub-continent, who enabled Indian Muslims to achieve their cherished goals of a separate homeland through democratic and constitutional path. Quaid’s determination and resolve for Muslim exclusivity and partition was unshakeable and his supreme contribution in the creation of Pakistan shall be revered by every Pakistani for all times to come, she said.

The meeting discussed various proposals and plans in respect of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Minister of State gave various directions regarding administrative measures to further streamline the process of preparations in connection with Quaid’s anniversary.

She directed PTV and PBC to immediately start airing promos, teasers, montages about the life and contribution of founding father as well as to highlight the theme of the celebrations “

Marriyum Aurangzeb asked Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications to arrange an exhibition of rare photographs, paintings and calligraphy on Quaid’s life along with paintings and Essay writing competition among school children. She directed PID to establish a liaison through formal correspondence with media representative bodies like PBA, APNS and CPNE with the view to seek their cooperation in highlighting and promoting the message of Quaid on the eve of his birth anniversary.

She also asked PNCA and Lok Virsa to make special arrangements and programs to celebrate the day with the purpose to promote unity, harmony, peace and solidarity among different segments of the society through a cultural perspective. She said that all respective departments of Ministry must highlight theme of celebrations through posters, quotes, speeches and mosaic of Quaid-e-Azam on social media and their official websites.

A particular focus should be made on youth in all these celebrations as it was imperative to transmit the ideals of a great visionary leader to the next generation, the minister added.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of information ministry and its attached departments