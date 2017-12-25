Quaid’s birth anniversary celebrated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, Dec 25 (APP)::The 142st birth anniversary of Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated here on Monday.

A number of events, including seminars, debates and exhibitions to mark the day was organized in which achievements of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was highlighted.

The main ceremony was held at Civil Defense Hall arranged by Sargodha Art Council in which Commissioner Sargodha Nadeem Mehboob was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that ideal way to pay tribute to Quaid was not to hesitate from any sacrifice for the development and prosperity of the motherland.

He said the significance of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s teachings and thought was increasing with every passing day as he had given us the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline using his foresight and political acumen.

The Sargodha Art Council has also arranged an exhibition of

Quaid e Azam’s rare pictures at the civil defence hall which was visited by people from all walks of life.

Another private ceremony was held in front the office of Excise and Taxation Office Sargodha arranged by Anti One Wheeling Sargodha in which Chairman Anti One Wheeling Mian Rizwan cut the Cake on the birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam and later distributed shields among the members of Photo Journalists Association.