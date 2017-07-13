Quaidabad SP among four policemen martyred in Quetta firing

QUETTA, July 13 (APP): The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Quaidabad
among four policemen were martyred and his driver was injured in an
incident of firing by Unknown gunmen at Killi Deba area of provincial capital on Thursday.
According to police sources, the SP of Quaidabad Mubarak Shah along
with police team was patrolling near Killi Deba in a vehicle when armed assailants targeted them and opened indiscriminate fire at them and fled from the scene.
As a result, SP among four police personnel were martyred on the spot
while his driver Ahmedullah sustained serious injuries.
The bodies were rushed to civil hospital Quetta for legal formalities
where three of the policemen victims were identified as Syed Fazal Rabi, Mudassar and Muhamamd Irfan.
Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the
entire and started search to trace out suspects.
Further investigation was underway.
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Chief Minister
Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri, provincial Home Minister Mir, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Balochistan Assembly Speaker Raheeela Hameed
Khan Durrani and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Praty Chairman, MNA Mahmood
Khan Achakzai strongly condemned the incident of target killing.
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai expressed sorrow over
the martyred of SP among four police personnel.
Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri directed to
relative department to take strict action against suspects and arrest
them as soon as possible.
He also expressed heartfelt deep grief and sorrow over the incident
of Quetta target killing and prayed for early recovery of Ahmedullah
driver.
Provincial Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti ordered security
forces to ensure boosting of security measure for eliminating terrorism
in the province.