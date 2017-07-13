Quaidabad SP among four policemen martyred in Quetta firing

QUETTA, July 13 (APP): The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Quaidabad

among four policemen were martyred and his driver was injured in an

incident of firing by Unknown gunmen at Killi Deba area of provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, the SP of Quaidabad Mubarak Shah along

with police team was patrolling near Killi Deba in a vehicle when armed assailants targeted them and opened indiscriminate fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, SP among four police personnel were martyred on the spot

while his driver Ahmedullah sustained serious injuries.

The bodies were rushed to civil hospital Quetta for legal formalities

where three of the policemen victims were identified as Syed Fazal Rabi, Mudassar and Muhamamd Irfan.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the

entire and started search to trace out suspects.

Further investigation was underway.

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Chief Minister

Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri, provincial Home Minister Mir, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Balochistan Assembly Speaker Raheeela Hameed

Khan Durrani and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Praty Chairman, MNA Mahmood

Khan Achakzai strongly condemned the incident of target killing.

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai expressed sorrow over

the martyred of SP among four police personnel.

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri directed to

relative department to take strict action against suspects and arrest

them as soon as possible.

He also expressed heartfelt deep grief and sorrow over the incident

of Quetta target killing and prayed for early recovery of Ahmedullah

driver.

Provincial Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti ordered security

forces to ensure boosting of security measure for eliminating terrorism

in the province.