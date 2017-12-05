Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games from December 25: PSB

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP):Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Tuesday said that the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Youth Games 2017 will take place at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad from December 25-29.

A meeting to discuss and finalize the arrangements for holding the Games was held here at PSB with Director General PSB, Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Director Generals of all sports boards of the country including Sindh, KPK, Punjab, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Islamabad Capital Territory, AJK and officials of PSB Islamabad.

It was informed that more than 3700 sportspersons, team officials and technical officials would participate in 19 disciplines of the mega event. The disciplines includes, Athletics (Men & Women), Badminton (Men & Women), Baseball (Men & Women), Football (Men & Women), Hockey (Men & Women), Judo (Men & Women), Karate (Men & Women), Netball (Men & Women), Squash (Men & Women), Table Tennis (Men & Women),Taekwondo (Men & Women),Tennis (Men & Women), Volleyball (Men & Women), Boxing (Men), Kabaddi Circle (Men), Snooker (Men), Weightlifting (Men), Wrestling (Men) and Wushu (Men & Women).

The DG PSB appreciated the dedicated efforts of the stakeholders for the successful organization of the previous Games. Highlighting the importance of the Games, he said that with a view to organize the Games in a befitting manner, it was considered necessary to seek input from all the stakeholders. Responding to the Director General PSB, all the Boards assured their full co-operation for successful conduct of the next edition of the Games.

The basic objective of the project is to create an environment, conducive for promoting national harmony by engaging the youth in healthier activities. This will foster positive thinking, peace, nation building and festivity. Other objectives of the project are to explore new talent in sports for grooming for national teams.

Ganjera underlined the need to revive interest in sports among the general public and create sports culture in the country for national health and raising national fitness level.

He further informed that during the current financial year, an allocation of Rs130.000 million has been made for organization of the Games. Elaborating he said that the Games would help create national harmony amongst the youth besides providing entertainment and festivity to the people at national level.

The Boards were asked to submit the strength of their contingents with disciplines not later than December 15.

It was decided that Pakistan Sports Board will provide facilities, travelling and daily allowances, tracksuits, joggers and playing kits to athletes.

It was unanimously decided that the age limit of the participating players will be under-25 year upto

December 31, 2017. However, the Director General, PSB will be competent for age relaxation of the player in special cases. The player of a province, residing or studying in any other province shall be eligible to play for that province. The departmental players shall not be eligible to participate.

The house was informed that President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister are proposed to be invited as chief guests at the opening and closing ceremonies, respectively. Top positions would be determined on the basis of medals instead of points in different competitions. The medal-winners will be awarded cash prizes.

A meeting of the Steering Committee will be convened shortly under the chairmanship of Mian Riaz Husain Pirzada, Federal Minister for IPC for taking policy decision in connection with the successful organization of the Games.