Quaid e Azam birth anniversary celebrated in KP, FATA with national enthusiasm

PESHAWAR, Dec 25 (APP):Like other parts of the country, the 142 birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated with national enthusiasm in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Fata where the speakers paid tributes to the legendary leader, who had created a separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent through peaceful means.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress, peace and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah besides martyrs and independence of muslims occupied territories including Indian held Kashmir and Palestine.

The main event of the day was held at Islamia College Peshawar where Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as chief guest besides Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal and KP Governor addressed an impressive function of the students and highlighted different aspects of the personality of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his matchless services for the country.

In 1948, Quaid e Azam when came to Peshawar as Governor General of Pakistan, the people of KP (former known as NWFP) and Fata had given historic welcome to him by decorating their houses, bazaars, towns besides markets and cities with Muslim League flags inscribed with different slogans of Pakistan and Quaid e Azam Zindabad.

In this connection, a declamation contest was also held at Govt Primary School Dheri Mian Ishaq Nowshera where the speakers threw light on the personality and political services of Mr Jinnah.

Maliaka Fakhar said Quaid-e-Azam was a towering personality of the 20th century, who changed the course of history and world geography through a peaceful struggle.

She said Jinnah had achieved Pakistan through constant and peaceful struggle as he was very clear in his mind that Muslims of subcontinent can only live with honour and dignity in a separate homeland in the shape of Pakistan.

“Our Quaid had numerous qualities of head and heart that was also admired by his political adversaries that differentiated him from rest of politicians of his age.”

Anaya Khan said Mr. Jinnah was a great symbol of independence and democracy who strongly believed in power of masses, democracy and supremacy of constitution. That was the major reasons that he had created Pakistan after a short time of seven years following adaptation of historic Pakistan Resolution in March 23, 1940 at Lahore.”

She said Quaid-i-Azam stood for constitutionalism, rule of law, respect for human rights, and equality and the Quaid’s slogan of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’ had inspired the Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve Pakistan.

She said the best tribute to Mr Jinnah on this birth anniversary was to work, work and work by strictly adhering to his golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline to make Pakistan one of the great country of the world.

The PTV, Radio Pakistan besides private channels were telecasting and airing special programmes while newspapers have published special supplements to pay glowing tributes to Father of the Nation on his birthday.