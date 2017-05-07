QMMB approves Rs 30mln fire-fighting system for Mazar-i-Quaid

KARACHI, May 7 (APP): The Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board

(QMMB) has approved a modern fire-fighting system worth Rs. 30

million for the mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam

Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The board members in a meeting chaired by Adviser to the Prime

Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui extensively reviewed the proposal prior to its approval.

They appreciated that the system was capable to automatically

respond to any fire outbreak on the premises.

Adviser to the PM, Irfan Siddiqui urged the board members to

submit their suggestions for appropriate use of the chandelier

that is being replaced by the fresh ornament during the ongoing

renovation of the mausoleum.

The meeting was also attended by senior architects Arif Hasan,

Prof. Fauzia Qureishi and Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Karachi Mayor, Wasim

Akhter, Special Secretary (Ministry of Finance), Shahid Khan, Resident

Engineer-QMMB, Engr. M. Arif, Director, Quaid-e-Azam Academy, Khawaja

Razi Haider and Yasim Malik.

These full fledged and co-opted members of the board discussed in

detail renovation of the mausoleum and the proposed use of tiles to

beautify its roof-top.

Prof. Fauzia Qureishi suggested traditional tiles of Hala for

the purpose, while blue tiles of Multan were also taken into

consideration, alongwith a suggestion to import them from Iran.

Earlier, QMMB Resident Engineer made a multi-media presentation

regarding functions, achievements, projects in hand and future

projects pertaining to Mazar-e-Quaid.

The board endorsed the Pakistan Park project around the mausoleum

and agreed that it may be renamed as Quaid-e-Azam Park.