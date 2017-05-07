QMMB approves Rs 30mln fire-fighting system for Mazar-i-Quaid

KARACHI, May 7 (APP): The Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board
(QMMB) has approved a modern fire-fighting system worth Rs. 30
million for the mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam
Mohammad Ali Jinnah.
The board members in a meeting chaired by Adviser to the Prime
Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui extensively reviewed the proposal prior to its approval.
They appreciated that the system was capable to automatically
respond to any fire outbreak on the premises.
Adviser to the PM, Irfan Siddiqui urged the board members to
submit their suggestions for appropriate use of the chandelier
that is being replaced by the fresh ornament during the ongoing
renovation of the mausoleum.
The meeting was also attended by senior architects Arif Hasan,
Prof. Fauzia Qureishi and Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Karachi Mayor, Wasim
Akhter, Special Secretary (Ministry of Finance), Shahid Khan, Resident
Engineer-QMMB, Engr. M. Arif, Director, Quaid-e-Azam Academy, Khawaja
Razi Haider and Yasim Malik.
These full fledged and co-opted members of the board discussed in
detail renovation of the mausoleum and the proposed use of tiles to
beautify its roof-top.
Prof. Fauzia Qureishi suggested traditional tiles of Hala for
the purpose, while blue tiles of Multan were also taken into
consideration, alongwith a suggestion to import them from Iran.
Earlier, QMMB Resident Engineer made a multi-media presentation
regarding functions, achievements, projects in hand and future
projects pertaining to Mazar-e-Quaid.
The board endorsed the Pakistan Park project around the mausoleum
and agreed that it may be renamed as Quaid-e-Azam Park.
