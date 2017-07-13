QAU marks 50th years celebrations

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad
(QAU) on Thursday hold a ceremony to mark fifty years celebrations
on the completion of its establishment.
While addressing the ceremony Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman
Higher Education Commission (HEC) congratulated the university as
QAU has marked 50th anniversary of its creation.
He said that certainty it’s the time to celebrate but also to
set targets for next 50 years. He said that achieving the top
position is important but sustaining it needs hard work and
commitment.
He assured his full support to meet the financial needs of the
university.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Javed Ashraf, Vice Chancellor,
Quaid-i-Azam University said that he was delighted to see the
enthusiasm with which the alumni, faculty staff and students have
come together to celebrate this joyous moment.
He said that during these fifty years, university has
established itself as leading institution of higher learning through
its contribution to the knowledge-base and human resources of
Pakistan.
“QAU is producing quality research on shoestring budget, we
hope HEC and government would pay special attention to meet
university’s development needs” said the Vice Chancellor.
In his welcome address Dr Farhan Saif, chairman special
coordination committee on 50 years of QAU shared the historical
journey of the university. He said that QAU was established in 1967.
In the beginning, the University was housed in Satellite Town,
Rawalpindi and later on moved to its permanent Campus in Islamabad
on October 1971.
He also briefed the audience regarding initiative by the
committee including the distinguished guest seminar series,
establishment of donation account, Quaid-i-Azam corner and social
media campaign to celebrate of the 50th years of the university.
He said that a number of activities as part of the 50th year
celebrations of the university have been planned for the year ahead
Dr Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, President Academic Staff Association
congratulated the faculty and lauded the efforts of the organizers
and support staff for organizing the successful event.
A cake cutting ceremony was also held while commemorative
shields were also distributed among star alumni of the departments
of the university who made extraordinary contribution to their
respective fields.
Later on Quaid-i-Azam Corner in the central library was
inaugurated while students from Quaidian Dramatic Club performed in
the Geophysics auditorium.
A large number of alumni, diplomats, government officials and
students from across the country attended the family gala. President
QAU Alumni Association Sikandar Ahmed Rai, Vice Chancellors of the
universities of twin cities, former Vice Chancellors of QAU,
faculty, staff, alumni and students of the University attended the
ceremony.
QAU was established as University of Islamabad under an Act of
National Assembly passed in July 13, 1967. The University was
renamed as “Quaid-i-Azam University” in 1976 at the time of
centenary celebrations of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam
Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
