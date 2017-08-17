Qatari investors should invest in energy, manufacturing sectors: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Qatari investors should take advantage

of business opportunities in Pakistan and invest in various sectors especially the energy and manufacturing sectors.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said this during the

meeting with ambassador of the State of Qatar in Pakistan, Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri who called on him here on Thursday, a press release said.

He said Pakistan cherishes its historic brotherly relations with Qatar

and wants them to be taken up to new heights through parliamentary cooperation between the legislatures of both the countries.

He said parliamentary diplomacy is an excellent way of bringing

two nations more closer which are already tied in eternal religious and

historic bonds.

Qatari Ambassador Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri thanked the

speaker for his remarks and said Qatar also attaches significances to its

relations and strongly desires to see a prosperous, stable and economically

vibrant Pakistan.

He agreed for frequent interaction between parliamentarians of both

the countries.

He said Qatar considers Pakistan as its brother and desires to

further solidify the fraternal bonds.