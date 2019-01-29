Qatari Emir arrives on two-day state visit to China on Wednesday

BEIJING, Jan 29 (APP):Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will arrive here on Wednesday on a two-day state visit to China, Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Tuesday.

During the visit, the Qatari leader will hold talks with Chinese President, Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other senior leaders and exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern, Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing.

The spokesperson said in recent years, China-Qatari relations have maintained a good momentum of development.