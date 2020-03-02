Qalandars in search of eluding win in HBL PSL V

Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Mar 2 (APP):After three back to back defeats and currently placed at the bottom of the points table in the HBL PSL V 2020 with no points, Lahore Qalandars must win against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi stadium on Tuesday (tomorrow) if they wish to revive their hopes of making to the play-offs and break the jinx of ending up 6th in the tournament for the fifth consecutive year.

Quetta Gladiators, on the other side would seek a win against Lahore Qalandars to reclaim the top spot by winning the fixture and toppling Multan Sultans who are presently table-leaders with 8 points from 5 matches while Gladiators, led by former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, have 6 points from as many matches in the fifth edition of the HBL PSL V.

Almost everything has changed in the HBL PSL from the venue to the playing conditions but fortunes of Lahore Qalandars as they have lost all of the first three matches and one or two more defeats may prove nails in the coffin for their chances doing away with the reputation of ‘chokers’.

In the pre match press conference by captains of both the teams at the Gaddafi stadium here on Monday, Qalandars skipper Sohail Akhter admitted that the middle order had failed the team’s efforts to do well in the HBL PSL V, adding that their openers had provided good starts but the latter order batsmen could not capitalize on the initiative in all the matches so far in the tournament.

“Fakhar Zaman was not under duress by the team management and free to play his natural game. He has done well so far but needed one good innings to regain his natural touch”, Sohail Akhter responded to a question.

To another question, he said his team lost close contests and could not finish the matches as desired,a dding that Qalandars were yet to play seven more matches and they were capable of turning the tables on the opponents.

On pressure of leadership being thrust upon, Sohail said he was not new to the captaincy and had been leading the side since last year, adding that captaincy has its challenges but he was not awed by any means.

About slow over rate, he said the team management has spoken to the bowlers and would improve on the areas of concern in the field, adding that the batsmen have also been asked to make the best out of the middle overs.

On Haris Rauf’s injury, Qalandars captain said the bowler’s injury was unfortunate as Haris Rauf was their main bowler, adding that he may be considered for the next match if deemed fit.

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed rued the loss of Umar Akmal as he was their main batsman in the previous campaigns in the HBL PSL, adding that it was a good opportunity for batsmen like Azam Khan to make their mark.

About Mohammad Husnain and Nasim Shah, he said Naseem Shah and Husnain were doing well but they were still young and learning the art of fast bowling with white ball under the eye of former Pakistan all-rounder Abdur Razzaq.

Sarfraz looked elated on being praised for his fitness and on the question of recall in the Pakistan team he said, “I am fully focused on HBL PSL V campaign and do not think of making his way back to the Pakistan side through form and fitness”.

About Qalandars being a weak opponent, he said no side was weak in T20 cricket, adding that Qalandars were a very strong side and they would field a full strength side against Qalandars tomorrow.

He dispelled the impression there were only two good wicket-keepers in Pakistan, adding that Kamran Akmal was a senior and performing strongly and anyone who gives good performances may find a recall in the team.

Sarfraz Ahmed heaped praises on the immense talent of Nasim Shah, adding that he was a talented fast bowler.