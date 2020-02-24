Qalandars fined for slow over-rate

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 24 (APP):Lahore Qalandars have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their one-wicket loss against Islamabad United in the seventh match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night.

As this was their first offence, all 11 playing members were fined 10 per cent each of their match fees as per Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences, said a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here on Monday.

In the stipulated time, Qalandars were two overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances.

If Qalandars are found guilty of another slow over-rate during the tournament, then it will be deemed as their second offence and each member of their playing squad will be fined 20 per cent each of their match fees.

The charges were levelled by Ranmore Martinesz and Rashid Riaz (both on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), while match referee Mohammad Anees imposed the fines, based on the applicable sanctions for Minimum Over Rate offences.