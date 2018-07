Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh PMLN wins NA-100 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-100 Chiniot-II securing 76,415 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek Insaf candidate Zulfiqar Ali Shah stood second by securing 75,559 votes and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Syed Inayat Ali Shah grabbed third position by getting 40,542 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 61.68%.