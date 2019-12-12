Qadri visits Alkarma to condole demise of 13 Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday reached the Jordanian city of Alkarma and condoled with the families of 13 Pakistanis, who died in a blaze erupted due to short circuit earlier this month.

The minister condoled with the elder of the deceased families Ali Sher Joya, others and offered Fateha and sympathized with him on behalf of people of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking on the occasion, the minister said the whole nation was dejected over the sad incident and he came to Alkarma for delivering condolence message of Prime Minister to the bereaved family, said a press release.

It merits mentioning here that the deceased families of Dadu district of Sindh along with over 14,000 Pakistanis hailing from Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Balochistan were residing Alkarma for the last 50 years. Farming was their livelihood. Ali Sher thanked prime minister for sending condolence message and the minister for his visit.