Qadri urges people to confine themselves at home

0

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Tuesday urged people to stay at home to prevent themselves from the deadly virus.

In a statement, he said Allah almighty has already directed the people not to put yourself in unnecessary danger.

He said precautionary measures should be taken to avoid spread of virus.
Hazrat Muhammad ( PBUH) says “If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it; if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place,” according to Sahih Al-Bukhari.

Reward of disease should be sought from the Almighty Allah. We should have firm believe that no disease can come without Allah’s will.Care is cure, he added.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR