Qadri for unified efforts to combat coronavirus challenges

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday said it was high time for the religious scholars and government to take unified efforts and devise a comprehensive plan to combat the challenge of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself monitoring the overall situation of the country after Covid-19 outbreak, he said this while talking to Radio Pakistan.

The minister said the government was in contact with religious scholars and expects them to play their important role in preventing the spread of the pandemic.

He urged the religious scholars to convince the general public to stay at homes and offer their prayers at home.

The religious scholars had responded to the government with utmost positivity and assured their full support to contain coronavirus, he added.