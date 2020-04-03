Qadri donates corona protective equipments to hospital

ISLAMABAD, Apr 03 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri Friday donated corona protective equipments to district headquarters hospital , Landi Kotal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister handed over 30 Thermal Scanner Guns, 80,000 surgical masks, 50 Coverall, Sanitizers, 50 safety kits and 60,000 gloves to Medical Superintendent district headquarters hospital , Landi Kotal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Naek Dad Afridi, said a press release.

The minister vowed that he would also provide protective equipments to hospitals located in Jamrod and Malagori.