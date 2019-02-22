Qadri demands removing Pakistan’s name from CPC list

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday demanded removing Pakistan’s name from Countries of Particular Concern (CPC) list, as the religious freedom was being ensured here in line with the constitution of Islamic republic of Pakistan.

Talking to United States Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Samuel Dale Brownback, he said Pakistan favours protecting religious freedom and people of all religions enjoy equal opportunities and their right are being protected here in the country, said a press release.