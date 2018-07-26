LAHORE, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) Patron-in-chief Dr Tahirul Qadri Thursday congratulated PTI chairman Imran Khan and his team on victory in the general election.
He extended his complete support to Imran Khan for getting rid of prevailing crises being faced by the country, a press statement said.
Qadri congratulates Imran Khan
