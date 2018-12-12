Qadri briefs President Alvi about Hajj agreement

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday briefed President Arif Alvi on recently inked Hajj agreement and negotiations held with Saudi authorities in connection with providing optimum facilities to Pakistani hujjaj.

A spokesman of the ministry said in a statement that the President lauded the enhancement of Pakistan Hajj quota by 5,000. President will request Saudi leadership about further enhancement of Pakistan Hajj quota in light of census results.

The both leaders also prayed for the prosperity of country during their visit at Roza –e-Rasool (PBUH).