Qadri always created inconvenience for masses through protest: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry

on Tuesday said Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri had always

created inconvenience for the masses through protest demonstration.

Tahirul Qadri always wanted to stuck off the system which was illegal,

he said speaking in a private news channel programme.

The minister said PAT and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had attacked

national institutions including Parliament and Pakistan Television (PTV),

adding both parties were doing politics of agitation and chaos in the

country.

He said holding peaceful protest was right of every citizen as like

former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif organized successful rally from

Islamabad to Lahore via Grand Truck (GT) road in a peaceful manner.

Talal Chaudhry said a flux of people warmly welcomed and participated

in the rally of Nawaz Sharif.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was struggling to

legislate to ensure recognition of votes.

He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had talked about grand dialogue in the

country.

Replying to a question, he said PML-N had cooperated with Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) and implemented the decision of the Supreme Court.