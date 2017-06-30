Qadir Baloch calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI, June 30 (APP): Federal Minister for States and Frontier

Regions (SAFRON), Lt. Gen. (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, called on

Governor Sindh, Mohammad Zubair, here on Friday.

The On-going situation, CPEC project, economic and financial

development was also discussed at the meeting held at the Governor

House here.

Governor said that provision of basic facilities as well as

welfare of the people is the top priority of the government of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He stated that the province was benefitting more as a result of

the economic policies of the Prime minister.

With the active role of the financial sector including the

private sector job opportunities are being created for the people and

that this was also contributing towards the poverty alleviation.

Mohammad Zubair was of the view that the province would benefit

more from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Qadir Baloch apprised the Governor of the performance of his

Ministry. He said that higher education opportunities are being made

available to the students in Federally Administered Tribal Area

(FATA).

Special attention is also being paid towards development projects

in FATA.