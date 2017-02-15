PVF to appoint Iranian coach to train national junior, senior team players

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) is about to hire services of Iranian coach ‘Hamid Movahedi’to tarined the national junior and senior team players.

Talking to Radio Tehran, PVF chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob has said that we are very close to sign a contract with Hamid Movahedi adding that the Pakistani officials have ‘talked to Iran Volleyball Federation (IVF) and have also written to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Yaqoob described Movahedi as a highly qualified and a good specialist person to coach and train Pakistan’s both senior and junior national volleyball teams.

He said Movahedi has coached Nepal national Volleyball team last year and has a good experience with Iranian professional teams. It would be after eight years that Pakistan is to hire a foreign volleyball coach, he added.

Ali Reza Moammeri’ of Iran was the last foreign coach that Pakistan hired in 2007-08. Ali Reza created history when he guided Pakistan to a bronze medal, their first, in the 26 years history of the Asian Junior Volleyball Championship in Iran in 2008.

From May 1-9, Pakistan will take part in the Asian Under-23 Championship in Iran. Pakistan’s camp for this event has already

been held at Peshawar. Pakistan senior team will feature in the

Islamic Games to be hosted by Azerbaijan in Baku from May 12-22.