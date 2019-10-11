PVF seeks PSB help to retain Korean coach till year end

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) said on Friday that it had written to Pakistan Sports Board’s to help it in retaining national team’s South Korean coach Kim Kyoung Hoon till the end of the ongoing year.

“Kim’s contract is ending by the end of this month. We want him to continue at least for two more months. Hence, we’ve written a letter to PSB, requesting it to help us financially to keep continue his contract,” Secretary Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), Shah Naeem Zafar told APP on Friday.