Wasa plans uninterrupted water supply, drainage services during Eid

FAISALABAD, Mar 16 (APP): The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has planned to ensure uninterrupted water supply and efficient drainage services across the city during Eid while its operational teams would remain alert to promptly address public complaints.

Managing Director WASA Saqib Raza instructed all operational and water supply departments to adopt special measures so that the people could continue receiving quality services during the festive days when public activity increases significantly.

He said that special arrangements are being put in place to facilitate people in registering complaints related to sewerage blockages, water supply disruptions or other sanitation issues during Eid holidays.