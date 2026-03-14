WASA Lahore reaffirms commitment to public service under Punjab govt’s vision

LAHORE, Mar 14 (APP):The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) of Lahore is committed to public service in light of the vision of the Punjab government.

An online review meeting was held under the chairmanship of WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad here on Saturday.

During the meeting instructions were issued to accelerate development projects and sanitation operations.

A detailed review was conducted of the performance of development projects and field operations being carried out under the Lahore Development Programme Phase II.

All Directors and XENs participated in the meeting via webinar and briefed the chair on ongoing development works and operational activities in their respective towns.

WASA MD Ghufran Ahmad directed that the pace of development projects be further accelerated.

He emphasized that the timely completion of development projects under the Lahore Development Programme must be ensured at all costs.

Providing better drainage facilities to citizens was WASA’s top priority, he said.

The MD also instructed officers to continue the desilting operation effectively according to the prescribed schedule.

Special attention should be given to the regular cleaning of roadside drains in order to further improve the drainage system.

Ghufran Ahmad directed that the cleanliness and effective branding of all WASA vehicles be ensured.

All field workers had been instructed to perform their duties while wearing proper uniforms.

The Managing Director further directed all Directors to keep special monitoring of the condition of manhole covers in their respective areas.

In accordance with the people-friendly vision of the Punjab government any delay in addressing public complaints was unacceptable.

Field officers must personally supervise the prompt and effective resolution of complaints, he added.