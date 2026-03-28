USKT to host “Artificial Intelligence Baithak”

SIALKOT, Mar 28 (APP): The University of Sialkot (USKT) will host an interactive session titled “Artificial Intelligence Baithak” on March 30, 2026, aimed at exploring the future of AI and its impact on business and innovation.

The session will begin at the university’s main campus on Daska Road which will bring together students, professionals, and tech enthusiasts under the theme “Learn, Network, Grow.”

Renowned AI expert Irfan Malik, CEO of Xeven Solutions and Covis.ai, will lead the session as the keynote speaker. He will share insights on artificial intelligence trends, business applications, and what lies ahead in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

The event aims to provide participants with an opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, expand professional networks, and gain practical knowledge about AI-driven transformation across industries.