Two motorcycle thieves arrested

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):Punjab Police arrested two members of a record-holder motorcycle snatching gang during a raid in the Gulshan Ravi area and recovered stolen motorcycles and illegal weapons on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,the accused identified as Shehzad and Zain,both having prior criminal records, were arrested from Tauheed Park on a tip-off by a team led by SHO Gulshan Ravi Asad Bashir.

He said that CCTV footage showed one of the suspects unlocking and stealing a motorcycle, while the other was seen performing stunts on a stolen bike.

The suspects were traced with the help of Safe City cameras and four stolen motorcycles, four mobile phones and two pistols along with ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the suspects and further investigation has been initiated.

Superintendent of Police Iqbal Town Sidra Khan appreciated the performance of the SHO and his police team, adding that controlling street crime remains among the top priorities of the police.