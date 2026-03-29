Two killed in roof collapse incident

LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP): Two people died and two others were injured when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed during heavy rain and strong winds at Zafar Park in the Sabzi Mandi area of Badami Bagh.

According to Rescue-1122, urban search and rescue team reached the site promptly and initiated rescue operations.

They pulled two people alive from the debris, while two others were found dead. Two injured persons were shifted to Nawaz Sharif Hospital, Yaki Gate, where they received medical treatment.

They said the roof, constructed with TR garders, collapsed suddenly due to the impact of rain and strong winds.

The deceased were identified as Qasim Javed, 25, and Owais, 18, son of Javed. The injured included Sabahat, 18, son of Javed, and Parveen, 45, wife of Javed.