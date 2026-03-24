State land worth Rs.67.2m retrieved on orders of Ombudsman Punjab

LAHORE, Mar 24 (APP): On the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab, 92 kanals of state land has been successfully retrieved from illegal occupants.

According to a spokesperson, the market value of the recovered land exceeds Rs.67.2 million.

The retrieved land, belonging to various government departments had been illegally encroached upon and shops were found constructed on the land illegally.

The relevant departments had been trying hard to evict the squatters, subsequently, it was on the orders of the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab that the land was retrieved.

Before the retrieval of the land, the demarcation was carried out in accordance with the law.

The Ombudsman Punjab directed that all measures be taken so that the retrieved land was not re-encroached in future.