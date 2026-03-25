SSP Operations inspects 4 police stations to strengthen law enforcement

RAWALPINDI, Mar 25 (APP): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Malik Tariq Mehmood conducted inspections of the Bani, Ganjmandi, Waris Khan and New Town police stations on Wednesday.

During the visits, the SP Operations reviewed front desk records, detainee registers, and station facilities, providing guidance to the officers present.

He also met with on-duty personnel to discuss their challenges and ensure that citizen complaints are addressed promptly.

SSP Malik Tariq instructed officers to maintain alert security duties and conduct daily checks and briefings of staff on duty. He emphasised coordinated action against mobile criminal gangs and the importance of timely registration of FIRs and merit-based investigations.

He further directed that effective patrolling and snap checks be carried out to safeguard the public. “The protection of citizens’ lives and property remains our foremost responsibility, and all available resources are being deployed to achieve this,” the SP Operations said.

A police spokesman added that the inspections aimed to enhance operational efficiency and ensure that police stations remain responsive to community needs.