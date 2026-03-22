Speaker urges unity, dialogue and stability to tackle challenges

LAHORE, Mar 22 (APP):Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan urged the nation to uphold unity, democratic values and national cohesion to overcome challenges and ensure progress.

In his message on the occasion of the Pakistan Day, he said March 23, 1940 marked a defining moment in the history of the Muslims of the Sub-continent, when the Lahore Resolution laid the foundation for a free, sovereign and welfare state. He added that the resolution strengthened the vision of a separate homeland and set the course for a historic struggle that led to the creation of Pakistan.

The speaker said the Pakistan Day reminds the nation of the sacrifices, foresight and determination of the founding leaders, emphasizing that it was a collective responsibility to honor their legacy by contributing to stability, development and democratic continuity.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said the challenges facing the country, including economic and security issues, could be effectively addressed through unity, coordination and collective efforts. He added that state institutions remain committed to sustainable development, economic resilience and strengthening democracy.

He paid tribute to the armed forces for their sacrifices in defending the country, combating terrorism and ensuring national security, terming their role vital for the country’s sovereignty and stability.

Referring to the regional and global situation, he stressed the need for peace, tolerance and dialogue, expressing hope for unity in the Muslim world and lasting peace in conflict-hit regions, including the Middle East. He also highlighted the importance of educating the younger generation about the ideology of Pakistan, constitutional supremacy and democratic values, adding that adherence to the principles of unity, faith and discipline would enable the nation to move towards a brighter and more prosperous future.