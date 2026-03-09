SPAL issues special cleanliness plan regarding martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA)

LAHORE, Mar 09 (APP):Suthra Punjab Agency Lahore (SPAL) has issued a special cleanliness plan to ensure effective sanitation arrangements on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA).

According to a press release issued here on Monday more than 642 sanitation workers will perform duties in three shifts to maintain cleanliness along the routes of processions and religious gatherings (Majalis).

On the directions of Suthra Punjab Authority DG Babar Sahib Din, all routes of processions and Majalis will be thoroughly cleaned prior to 21st Ramadan.

Sanitation staff and machinery have been deployed at key locations including Mochi Gate, Yakki Gate area, Shah Alam Chowk, Anarkali, Urdu Bazaar, Bhati Chowk, Karbala Gamay Shah and adjoining routes. Operational teams will also ensure cleanliness at Secretariat, Chowk Chauburji, Kachehri Chowk, MAO College, Lower Mall Police Station, Saleem Model School, PMG Chowk, GC College Gate and Town Hall surroundings.

Two mechanical washers will remain deployed during the night shift on Circular Road and Outfall Road, while additional washing of routes will also be carried out before and after the processions with mechanical washers. Furthermore, 16 loader rickshaws have been allocated to ensure timely waste clearance along the procession routes.

Babar Sahib Din stated that providing citizens with the best sanitation services on every occasion remains the agency’s top priority and also urged citizens to cooperate with SPAL sanitation staff to help maintain cleanliness.