Social Welfare Department marks Earth Hour with one-hour power shutdown

LAHORE, Mar 28 (APP): Earth Hour was observed across all institutions of the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif under the leadership of Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt, as part of a global campaign to promote energy conservation and environmental protection.

During the observance, lights of all government offices and institutions under the Social Welfare Department were switched off for one hour from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM to symbolically highlight the importance of responsible energy use and to reinforce the need for collective action against environmental degradation and the impacts of climate change. The initiative aimed to encourage awareness of sustainable practices and promote environmentally responsible behaviour at both institutional and public levels.

Punjab Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt said the core objective of Earth Hour is to sensitise citizens about efficient energy consumption and environmental protection, terming it a pressing need in view of rising energy demands and growing environmental challenges. He appreciated the active participation of departmental officers, NGO representatives, civil society members, the general public and media, saying that their involvement contributed to the success of the campaign.

He said that under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provincial government is committed to promoting eco-friendly initiatives, sustainable development and responsible use of resources across all sectors. He added that such awareness campaigns play a vital role in strengthening public engagement and fostering a culture of conservation at the grassroots level.