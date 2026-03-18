Security, traffic plans for PSL matches in Rawalpindi reviewed

RAWALPINDI, Mar 18 (APP):The Rawalpindi District administration officials on Wednesday held a high-level meeting to finalise security, traffic and logistical arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, scheduled to begin on March 26, with the city hosting its first match on March 31.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, was attended by representatives from the police, Rescue 1122, Health Department and other relevant agencies.

The officials reviewed security plans around the stadium, monitoring of entry and exit points, parking arrangements, alternative traffic routes, emergency response mechanisms, medical facilities and sanitation measures.

The deputy commissioner instructed all agencies to ensure the provision of optimum facilities and foolproof security for cricket fans, emphasising that negligence in security or administrative matters would not be tolerated.

He directed all departments to maintain effective coordination and readiness in their respective areas under a unified strategy to ensure the successful and smooth conduct of the PSL matches.