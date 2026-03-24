Scholarships of Rs25m for deserving UAF students

FAISALABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Sultan Ali Shukro Barkat Educational Foundation Scholarship has added Rs25 million to its program for the deserving students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad while a new scholarship titled “Dr Abdul Hafeez Educational Foundation Scholarship” has also been launched with Rs2.5 million for UAF students.

Philanthropist Dr Pervez Sultan handed over the cheques to UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali at the latter’s office while Director Financial Assistance Dr Nazia Ehsan and Assistant Director Waqar Akber Khan were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pervez Sultan said that education is the most powerful tool to transform lives and societies, adding that supporting talented but financially constrained students is a collective responsibility.

He expressed hope that these scholarships would enable students to focus on their studies and play a meaningful role in national development.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali lauded the generous contribution and termed it a commendable step towards promoting inclusive education. Such philanthropic initiatives are vital in strengthening the academic environment and uplifting deserving students, he added.

He said that UAF is committed to providing equal opportunities and ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder the academic journey of talented youth. He said that more that more than 7,500 students are benefiting from various scholarships at the UAF.

He also praised the government initiatives of scholarships and handholding of the deserving students that would illuminate in their lives with brightness and best future.

Director Financial Assistance Dr Nazia Ehsan said UAF is striving hard to build a transparent and merit-based scholarship system to support deserving students from across the country.

She said that such contributions not only ease the financial burden on students but also motivate them to excel academically and contribute positively to society.