Salman Rafique condoles death of actor Shujaat Hashmi

LAHORE, Mar 14 (APP):Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the residence of late renowned actor Shujaat Hashmi and expressed deep sorrow and grief over his demise.

During the visit, the provincial minister met the bereaved family and offered condolences, praying for the forgiveness of the departed soul and patience for the family members in this difficult time.

Khawaja Salman Rafique paid tribute to the professional services of Shujaat Hashmi and acknowledged his valuable contribution to the field of acting.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that Shujaat Hashmi immortalized many memorable characters through his remarkable artistic talent.