RWMC successfully completes citywide cleanliness operation on Eid-ul-Fitr

RAWALPINDI, Mar 22 (APP):The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) successfully completed a comprehensive citywide cleanliness operation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, ensuring a clean and healthy environment for residents.

Under a special sanitation plan, RWMC ensured thorough cleaning of mosques, eidgahs, graveyards, parks, and other public places, providing citizens with a clean and healthy environment that was widely appreciated.

Ahead of Eid prayers, all large and small mosques and eidgahs were cleaned to facilitate worshippers, while graveyards were also cleared to ensure a pleasant environment for visitors paying respects to their loved ones.

RWMC teams paid special attention to parks, recreational spots and bus terminals, where not only cleanliness was maintained but washing operations were also carried out to enhance overall hygiene conditions.

Despite rainfall, sanitation workers continued their efforts round the clock. Drainage in low-lying areas was effectively managed, providing timely relief to residents and preventing any major issues.

An anti-littering campaign was also carried out during Eid to raise public awareness about cleanliness. Citizens actively participated and supported the initiative to keep the city clean.

RWMC fulfilled its commitment to providing a clean and healthy environment during Eid, with residents terming its performance exemplary and appreciating the company’s efforts.