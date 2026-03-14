Revamped City Park opens in Toba Tek Singh: commissioner

FAISALABAD, Mar 14 (APP):A newly renovated City Park Toba Tek Singh (TTS) has been opened for the public ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr to provide quality recreational facilities to the citizens under the vision of Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz.

Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar inaugurated the completed beautification and rehabilitation works at the park during a ceremony attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) TTS Umar Mela.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner said that the renovated park now featured a well-designed walking track and pathways paved with colorful tuff tiles, providing a pleasant environment for visitors.

He said that lush green lawns have been developed in addition to ensuring modern landscaping and attractive flower beds to enhance beauty of the recreational space.

For children, modern swings and play facilities have been installed while the families can enjoy leisure time in gazebos, arch-shaped walkways and comfortable benches placed at different locations across the park, he added.

He said that provision of quality recreational facilities to the citizens remained a priority of Punjab government. The revamped City Park had become a modern and attractive leisure spot for families in Toba Tek Singh and more development and beautification projects would be included in the next annual development program to further improve outlook of the city, he added.

Later, the divisional commissioner visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Toba Tek Singh where he inquired after patients under treatment in different wards and reviewed medical facilities available at the hospital.

He confirmed that medicines were being provided to patients by the hospital and also inspected cleanliness arrangements, emphasizing that no compromise would be made on hygiene standards.

He also appreciated the shaded waiting areas arranged for attendants of patients and said that the government was committed to ensuring modern and quality healthcare facilities for the citizens.