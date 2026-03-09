Resources being utilized to strengthen infrastructure of irrigation department: Kazim Ali Pirzada

LAHORE, Mar 09 (APP):Punjab Minister for Irrigation Kazim Ali Pirzada has said that all available resources are being utilized to strengthen the infrastructure of the Irrigation department in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He presided over the meeting Chief Engineers at the Irrigation Secretariat to review the progress of ongoing development projects here on Monday.

Punjab Irrigation Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid and Special Secretary Shahid Zaman Lak were also present on the occasion.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and progress of projects being executed under the Annual Development Programme (ADP)

2025–26.

The minister directed the chief engineers to ensure effective monitoring for the timely completion of development projects, regularly review project progress and maintain high construction standards.

Kazim Ali Pirzada also appreciated the performance of Irrigation department officers and field formations during last year’s floods.

He emphasized that timely preparations should be initiated to effectively deal with any situation during the upcoming monsoon season.

Speaking on the occasion, Irrigation Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid urged chief engineers to play an active and effective role in implementing the development programme and to ensure strict monitoring of the ongoing projects.